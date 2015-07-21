Chiefs rookie Justin Cox cut after arrest

Justin J. Cox was picked up in West Point, MS, on Monday on a charge of aggravated domestic violence, burglary of a residence and trespassing. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

For the second time in less than a year, a Kansas City Chiefs rookie free agent from Mississippi State has been arrested and charged with domestic violence. This time, Justin J. Cox's arrest cost him his job with the team.

The Chiefs announced they have released Cox, a cornerback from Mississippi State University.

Authorities said Cox was picked up in West Point, MS, on Monday on a charge of aggravated domestic violence, burglary of a residence and trespassing. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred at an apartment complex in Starkville.

Cox is a defensive back who went to Mississippi State. The Chiefs signed him after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent in May.

For the second time in less than a year, former Mississippi State football player Justin Cox was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

The Clarion Ledger reports this is was the second time in less than a year that Cox was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence and burglary last November, but those charges were dropped. MSU suspended him after the arrest, and he missed the final two regular season games and the Orange Bowl, the newspaper reports.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.