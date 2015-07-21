Royals lose slugfest to Pirates

Travis Ishikawa had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates outslugged the Kansas City Royals 10-7 Monday night.

Ishikawa, who was 1 for 13 with one RBI in nine games since the Pirates claimed him on waivers July 5, hit a two-run double in a four-run second. He homered in the fifth with Jung Ho Kang aboard.

A.J. Burnett (8-3) won despite giving up a season-high five earned runs and 11 hits -- including two homers -- in his initial start since his first career trip to the All-Star Game. The 38-year-old right-hander pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second.

The Royals cut the deficit to 8-7 in the seventh and chased Burnett. Mike Moustakas homered leading off the inning. Eric Hosmer had an RBI triple for his third hit and scored on Kendrys Morales' groundout.

Pittsburgh answered with Neil Walker's two-run triple in the eighth off Luke Hochevar.

Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his 30th save in 31 opportunities. He has converted a franchise-record 28 consecutive saves.

Starling Marte had three hits, one of three Pirates with multihit games. Ishikawa doubled twice.

Morales, who hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the fifth, tops the American League with 65 RBIs.

Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura (4-7) was pulled in the fifth. He gave up six runs on 11 hits and a walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee ligament) went on the disabled list and is expected to miss six weeks. . C Francisco Cervelli left in the seventh with discomfort in his right wrist.

Royals: RHP Kris Medlen, who had his second Tommy John surgery in March 2014, was activated after six rehab starts in the minors. He made his Royals debut, giving up four runs and four hits in 3 1-3 innings.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole looks for his major league-leading 14th victory Tuesday night. He is 8-1 with a 2.23 ERA in his past 10 starts.

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas will come off the disabled list and make his first start since June 8.

