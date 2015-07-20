Mom, daughter injured in Northland shooting show signs of improvement

Authorities are searching for a shotgun-toting gunman in the Northland after a mother and her young teen daughter were injured. Police do not believe this was a random shooting.

Authorities are searching for a shotgun-toting gunman in the Northland after a mother and her young teen daughter were injured. Police do not believe this was a random shooting.

Michelle Class and her 14-year-old daughter, Reagan Class, were both critically injured in the shooting shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 7 near Northeast 103rd Street and North Virginia Avenue.

A Northland mother and her teenage daughter are both showing signs of improvement after they were injured by a shotgun-toting man in their Kansas City neighborhood earlier this month.

Michelle Class and her 14-year-old daughter, Reagan Class, were both critically injured in the shooting shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 7 near Northeast 103rd Street and North Virginia Avenue. Michelle Class was shot in the stomach and hand while her daughter’s injuries included being shot in the head.

A 9-year-old daughter, who was also in her upstairs bedroom, was not injured.

The woman's husband, Dan Class, was at work when the shooting happened.

Dan Class has posted updates on his Facebook page but doesn't want to speak to the news media because authorities are still searching for the gunman. Days after the shooting, police raided a nearby home and took almost a dozen people into custody. Neighbors thought police had a person of interest, but no one is in custody and no charges have been filed.

Michelle Class and her daughter are recovering at different hospitals. Dan Class is staying by his daughter's side and talking to his wife via telephone and FaceTime.

Dan Class updated friends and family on Facebook Sunday night telling them that his wife's condition is improving and Reagan continues to make strides.

"That takes a big burden off our shoulders, to know she is getting better. I know she is very anxious to get to see Reagan," Dan Class said in a recent Facebook post.

As for his oldest daughter injured in the shooting, Dan Class said, said doctors performed a tracheotomy on Reagan because she was not breathing on her own. He said she still struggles and each day has its ups and downs.

"Her breathing has not been strong enough on her own to support her lungs. So the decision was made to perform a tracheotomy," he said."...all the doctors agreed it was the right thing to do."

Also for the first time, Dan Class said doctors got a "conscious, undeniable" hand squeeze from Reagan.

"Multiple times and upon request. That made us so happy! Tears of joy! She is definitely improving!" he said. "Our new mantra: every day is one day closer to full recovery. And today was a big day in that process."

Michelle Class told police that she didn’t recognize the shooter. Friends of the family maintain he was a total stranger to them and there was no reason for the family to be targeted.

The gunman actually entered a nearby home through a garage but told the homeowner not to "test" him because he was looking for someone else. He left the home, and quickly after that, the homeowner heard Michelle Class and Reagan being shot.

Police have said they don't know why the man targeted a stay-at-home mom and her teen daughter.

Police Chief Darryl Forte was circumspect when asked about the case last week.

"We're continuing to work on it," Forte said. "We have some leads. We need many more leads but again we're doing some things to make progress."

The suspect has been described as a white male in his early 20s who is about 5'7" and weighs about 150 pounds. He has dark hair, a scruffy beard and was wearing a gray or dirty white T-shirt and dark pants.

More than $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page established to help with medical expenses and things the family may need. Click here to donate.

At last check, the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers said there have been 76 tips received so far in the double shooting. Anyone with information about the shooter or his location is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.