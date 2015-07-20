World Cup stars face off in FC Kansas City-Houston match

The U.S. defeated Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Vancouver earlier this month. On that team were four players for FC Kansas City, including Becky Sauerbrunn, Lauren Holiday, Amy Rodriguez and Heather O'Reilly.

It is an exciting day for Kansas City soccer fans as KC Kansas City will be back in action Monday night.

The game will bring together a handful of champions on one playing field at the Swope Soccer Village, 6310 Lewis Rd.

Officials are expecting a big crowd as FC Kansas City takes on the Houston Dash. It is a game that is bringing together a handful of players from the United States Women's National Team.

The U.S. defeated Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Vancouver earlier this month. On that team were four players for FC Kansas City, including Becky Sauerbrunn, Lauren Holiday, Amy Rodriguez and Heather O'Reilly.

"We feel like FC Kansas City is huge in our development, and I was really happy we could win this thing as a representation of everything Kansas City has done for us," Sauerbrunn said.

Also on the U.S. team was Carli Lloyd who scored three goals in the championship game.

Lloyd plays for the Houston Dash, and instead of playing as one, these women will now be battling it out on the field Monday night.

"We're all competitive. We want to win the game on Monday. We want to make playoffs and make a run at winning this thing this year and be back-to-back champions. So, outside the lines we're all friends, but inside the lines we're all competitors," Holiday said.

Before the game starts at 7 p.m., there will be a ceremony recognizing the players. Standing room only tickets are still available.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.