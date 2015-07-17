Second man charged with murder in Overland Park double shooting

Marquise Stokes, 18, is behind bars and has been charged with first-degree murder and theft in connection to the deaths of 19-year-old Trevon Anderson and 18-year-old Velik Henderson.

A teenage shooting suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of two other teenagers in Overland Park.

The two were gunned down near 61st Terrace and Robinson Street on June 30.

A second suspect, Donnell Cortez Preston, has already been charged with felony murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary connected to the murders. His bond is $2 million.

It is believed Anderson went with Preston and another to rob Henderson. Police say there was a dispute and shots were fired. Henderson died in his home. Anderson was also shot during the argument and died at the top of the street.

Officers in Kansas City, MO, located Stokes on Saturday and brought him in for questioning.

The Overland Park neighborhood hasn't been the same ever since Anderson and Henderson were killed, but a second arrest brought some closure to the people on the street.

Loved ones have set up a small memorial for Henderson in his front lawn. Neighbors say his family is no longer staying in the duplex.

"It is a very unfortunate situation," said Barbara Kesner who lives just down the street.

Kesner's granddaughter was friends with Henderson.

"He was a really good kid," Kesner said.

For Kesner and her neighbors, the arrest of Stokes brings some relief.

"We don't have anything to worry about now," neighbor Grant Denton said.

Denton said at least four people on the block have moved out in the past two weeks because of the shooting.

"I would say they're afraid. The shootings don't make people feel safe," Denton said.

But Kesner plans to stay. In the 16 years she has lived on the block, she has only known the street to be safe and quiet.

"That makes me happy. I was confident the police would get this settled. They had a lot of leads, and they knew those shootings were related," she said.

And Denton hopes it stays that way.

"I'll be able to sleep better at night," he said.

Stokes is in custody in the Johnson County Jail. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

