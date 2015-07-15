Becky Bieker plans new location for bigger, better She's A Pisto - KCTV5

EXCLUSIVE

Becky Bieker plans new location for bigger, better She's A Pistol

Posted: Updated:
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

It's been six months since a Shawnee small business owner had her world shattered.

In January four robbers stormed the self-defense store She’s a Pistol. Jon Bieker, 44, and his wife Becky both pulled out their guns to protect themselves and their business.

Jon was killed in the shootout. Becky was injured, but physically recovered. Some of the would-be robbers were also injured.

Becky first spoke to KCTV5's Carolyn Long a few months ago. She said she was ready and committed to carrying on her and her husband’s dream of empowering women through self-defense, but she wasn’t ready for the flood of memories that would rattle her each and every day.

It has been six months since that awful January afternoon, and this week she sat down for a second time to talk to Long about the changes in her life and the future she has planned.

While there’s comfort in walking through the doors of She’s a Pistol because it’s the business Becky and Jon grew together with the dream of arming women with option to defend themselves, every turn also offers a flashback to the horrifying day Becky’s husband gave his life to protect her.

“It’s still hard every day, you still see what happened every day,” she said.“It's always day by day, it always will be."

She hasn't been alone in her grief. Support has been strong from the Shawnee community and beyond. Business has boomed.

“He would have been thrilled,” Becky said.

Every training class, every sale supports Jon’s memory as will Becky’s next step to move from the location on Nieman Road to a larger space, hopefully by fall.

“We have mourned Jon, mourned our loss and now it's time to honor what we had and move forward,” Becky said. “It'll have that fresh, clean, new feeling.” 

She knows Jon would be proud.

While the new location isn’t being released yet, Becky can say one thing about it.

“Shawnee is our home, so we will stay in Shawnee,” she said.

Becky also said the new space spoke to her when she found it.

“This space did. I know that’s what he would have picked as well,” she said. “I know it’s the one Jon would have said to do.”

Becky still lives in wonder why the four gunmen targeted her business. It’s one of many answers she hopes to learn as the legal case against them continues.

Even with her business growth, she plans to be in court every time they appear to push for the harshest punishment possible.

The four men are charged in the robbery and Jon’s death. All are in the Johnson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at the end of the month. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

