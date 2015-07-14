Rain tapers off before All-Star Game

A grounds crew member helps to put the tarp on the field before the start of batting practice before the start of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 14, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A line of strong storms rolling through Cincinnati could make the All-Star Game a wet affair.



The rain tapered off by the scheduled 8:15 p.m. (ET) start of the game on Tuesday night, but showers are possible through the evening.



A severe thunderstorm watch and flash flood watch are in effect until 8 p.m. for much of southwest Ohio.



Severe thunderstorms moved through the area late Tuesday afternoon, with extremely heavy rain at Great American Ball Park.

Kansas City Royals players Salvador Perez, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar will all be on the field for the start of the game. Mike Moustakas, Wade Davis and Kelvin Herrera will also be on the field and Manager Ned Yost will be in the dugout.

Perhaps no fans will be watching Tuesday’s game as earnestly as young players, like Colton Sims and his brother Wyatt. The two dream of hitting and pitching in the big leagues and following the footsteps of their favorite players.

“To see them do so good just makes you want to do the same and be like them,” Wyatt said.

“I like how they work really hard to get better and make good plays,” Colton said.

Their coach, Jaime Bluma, is a former Royals pitcher. He said the team’s recent success seems to spark a different kind of play in young athletes.

“It makes them concentrate, pay attention a little bit more and still want to have a good time making kids better,” he said.

Each novice player who trains at the Kansas City Sports Club has his or her own role model.

“Right now we have the best players in the league who are doing the best work out there,” Jalen Curtis said.

A strong showing from their heroes would make their day.



Copyright 2015 The Associated Press and KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.