Family of missing Liberty man seeks answers

Authorities in the Northland are trying to track down a missing man.

Police believe Donald C. Hadden, 33, used to live in Liberty. He last spoke to his family sometime the first week of July.

Investigators believe he is in danger but aren't saying why. They believe he was last seen in rural Platte County.

He is described as a white male, 6'1" tall, 175 pounds, green eyes with tattoos on the inside of his right arm.

Police are seeking to identify and interview a woman driving a white truck who was reported to have provided gasoline sometime during the first week of July to two men stranded in a gray car, possibly on a rural Platte County road. She is believed to have witness information which may be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or 911.

