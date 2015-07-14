Two dozen surgeries later, Lee's Summit police officer walks out of hospital

A Lee's Summit detective is hospitalized in critical condition as he battles a rare, flesh-eating bacteria.

He left to applause from more than 50 doctors, nurses and Lee's Summit police officers.

Lee's Summit Police Department Officer Josh Ward walked out of St. Luke's Hospital Monday morning via his own two feet. That was a miracle after he battled a flesh-eating bacteria that nearly killed him.

Ward underwent 24 surgeries and was attended by nearly 150 doctors and nurses. He had surgeries to remove tissue affected by necrotizing faciitis.

"They truly work miracles here," Ward said. "I honestly believe they saved my life."



It was a more than three-month ordeal, but Ward was able to surprised his children by coming home on Monday. He still needs more time to heal but the important thing is he's back with his family.

"I thank everyone, I love you all," Ward said. "I'm thankful for my wife Melissa, my kids my family and that includes all the officers with the Lee's summit police department who came and stayed with me through the rough times."

Area police officers have come together to help support Ward and his family including providing meals and prayer chains.

"It's been really difficult to see an officer down," Lee's Summit Police Chief W. Travis Forbes said. " So we're happy to see Josh back up today and going home."

A Facebook page supporting Ward and his family has about 2,000 members. Click here to join.

About $40,000 has been raised to help cover medical costs for Ward, who still can't return to work. Click here to donate.

