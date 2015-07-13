Man faces murder charges in Overland Park double shooting

An 18-year-old man is being held in the Johnson County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

Donnell Cortez Preston has been charged with felony murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. His bond is $2 million.

Sources tell KCTV5 that Preston was arrested in connection with the June 30 shooting that killed Trevon Anderson, 19 and Velik Henderson, 18. They were gunned down near 61st Terrace and Robinson Street.

"I just saw the gunman with the rifle in his hand running," an unidentified neighbor said.

Two shootings in less than a week has neighbors on 61st Terrace terrified. Those two shootings are connected to a third shooting in Kansas City, KS.

"My neighbors have moved out, there’s several other families moving out. It's very scary," the Overland Park resident said.

Those neighbors are hoping that peace will return with the recent arrest.

Through sources connected with the case, KCTV5 has learned a possible motive, not just behind the June 30 shooting that left two dead, but two other shootings that killed a mother and injured two children.

It's believed Anderson that went with Preston and another to rob Henderson. Police say there was a dispute and shots were fired. Henderson died in his home. Anderson was also shot during the argument and died at the top of the street.

Another shooting then occurred apparently for retaliatory reasons.

On July 6 someone riddled the home of Quaushey L. Harris, 36, with bullets. She lives just across the street from Henderson. At the time she was home along with seven children.

Harris was killed in the shooting. The gunfire also injured her 11-year-old daughter.

Anderson is related to Harris.

After Harris was killed, some of those who lived at her home, including her children, went to stay with family in Kansas City, KS. Four days later someone fired shots into the home where the family members relocated. A 5-year-old girl was shot during the early Saturday morning drive-by. She will be OK.

It all appears to be a robbery-turned-revenge, but those living in the Overland Park neighborhood said they are ready for it to be done.

“You just wonder, ‘Where does it stop? Where does it end?" said neighbor Charles Ruffin.

Sources tell KCTV5 that more arrests are expected.

The night Henderson was shot, his mother became the target of another police investigation.

Luvera Miller is in jail, facing several drug charges. She lived at the home where her son was killed.

According to court documents, Miller possessed a large amount of marijuana and intended to sell it. She also had a gun.

Police have not said if it’s connected to the attempted robbery charges her son’s accused killer is facing or whether drugs fueled the initial shooting.

