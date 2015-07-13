Greinke to start All-Star Game for NL, Keuchel for AL

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke will start for the National League in Tuesday night's All-Star Game and Houston Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel will be on the mound for the American League. (@MLB via Twitter)

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke will start for the National League in Tuesday night's All-Star Game and Houston Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel will be on the mound for the American League.

The 31-year-old Greinke is 8-2 with a big league-best 1.39 ERA and enters the game at Great American Ball Park following five straight scoreless starts over 35 2-3 innings.

"These numbers he's putting up are really, really unbelievable," NL manager Bruce Bochy said Monday.

Greinke's wife Emily was so excited she will be at the game even though she is about three weeks from giving birth.

"She found a way to get out here even though she probably shouldn't have," he said.

The 27-year-old Keuchel, with a distinctive long, bushy beard, is 11-4 with a 2.23 ERA. Keuchel said he told his family in advance but was cautioned not to inform the others.

Still, he worried that word might leak out.

"Even my family has loose lips," he said.

The AL will open the game with an all right-handed-hitting lineup for the first time.

AL manager Ned Yost said that Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout will lead off, followed by Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson, Angels first baseman Albert Pujols, Seattle designated hitter Nelson Cruz, Kansas City's Lorenzo Cain in right, Baltimore's Adam Jones in left, Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar.

The only previous team to open with all righty batters was the NL for the first of two games in 1962.

Bochy's batting order has Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen leading off, followed by Cincinnati third baseman Todd Frazier, Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, the Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo at DH, St. Louis shortstop Jhonny Peralta, the Dodgers' Joc Pederson in left and Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Five fan-elected starters are missing the game because of injuries: Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, Miami second baseman Dee Gordon and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton and St. Louis left fielder Matt Holliday.

This is the first time the AL starting lineup did not have at least one player from Boston or the New York Yankees.

