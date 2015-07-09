WATCH: Young Royals fan sobs after seeing Alex Gordon injured

Kellan Latendresse is a huge fan of the Kansas City Royals ironman. He was in a puddle of tears after Gordon suffered his injury.

One young Royals fan sums up how everyone felt after All-Star left fielder Alex Gordon was carted off the field Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Kellan Latendresse, 3, is a huge fan of the Kansas City Royals ironman. He was in a puddle of tears after Gordon suffered his injury.

"Alex Gordon got hurt," Kellan sobbed.

The boy's mother, Kelly Latendresse, is the head softball coach at Mid-America Nazarene in Olathe. They were hitting at the Little K when Gordon was severely hurt. Kellan heard the devastating news as he was running the bases.

"I asked him what is wrong buddy. That's when he started into the whole Alex Gordon got hurt. He was so upset so I just pulled the phone out, "I gotta get this on camera.' I thought it was pretty funny," Latendresse said.

She tweeted the video she took of her son crying after he saw Gordon's injury on TVs inside the stadium.

The four-time Gold Glove winner, who is the heart and soul of the team, is constantly slamming into walls and fences. He always gets up, but he didn't in the fourth inning after chasing Tampa Bay's Logan Forsythe's inside-the-park homer.

And like most fans inside the stadium, Kellan and his mother were completely silent when Gordon didn't pop right back up. The announcers even said they could hear a pin drop.

"He heard it pop, which isn't good," manager Ned Yost said. "The doctors didn't think it detached from the bone, which is a good thing. But it kind of took the wind out of the sails."

Gordon wound up face down on the warning track as trainers and teammates rushed to check on him. He was later diagnosed with a severe groin strain.

An MRI showed a severe torn muscle and Gordon will miss about two months.

Thursday Kellan was back outside in his Gordon jersey, playing ball with his mom and dad. His mom said Kellan can't wait to watch his favorite player back on the field.



Latendresse said she's surprised at how popular the reaction has been to her son's video. She thinks it's probably because so many fans can relate to the feeling.

Gordon was voted to his third straight All-Star Game last weekend. However, Yost said he almost certainly won't play in next week's Midsummer Classic.

The Royals ended up rallying past the Rays 9-7.

The Royals said they will address more on Gordon's injury at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

