Royals lose Gordon to injury, rally past Rays 9-7

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Lorenzo Cain and Jarrod Dyson hit two-run homers, Alcides Escobar had four hits and the Kansas City Royals pounded Rays All-Star Chris Archer before holding off Tampa Bay 9-7 on Wednesday night.



The Royals lost All-Star outfielder Alex Gordon to a strained groin in the fourth inning. He was hurt chasing Logan Forsythe's inside-the-park homer.



Dyson countered with an inside-the-park homer two innings later. It was the first time there were two in one game since the Cubs' Sammy Sosa and Pirates' Tony Womack did it on May 26, 1997.



Tampa Bay, swept in a doubleheader Tuesday, fell for the 10th time in 11 games.



Jeremy Guthrie (7-5) allowed three earned runs in six-plus innings. Joe Blanton gave up three runs in the ninth before Greg Holland got the final two outs, stranding runners on second and third, to earn his 17th save.



Archer (9-6) allowed a career-high nine runs and 11 hits over six innings. The right-hander had only given up four runs total in seven road starts this season.



Forsythe's home run came during a scary moment for Kansas City. He hit a fly ball to left field and Gordon was giving chase near the wall when his left leg twisted awkwardly, sending him to the ground in a heap.



Forsythe rounded the bases and scored easily as the Gold Glove outfielder lay motionless on the warning track. Eventually, he was helped into a cart and driven from the field.



While the preliminary diagnosis was a groin strain, Gordon was due to have an MRI exam to determine the severity of it.



The Rays added another run later in the inning to make it 3-2, but Dyson threw out John Jaso trying to score on a fly out to left field to help limit the damage.



The Royals came back with five runs in the fifth.



Cheslor Cuthbert started it off by working a one-out walk, and Escobar lined a sharp single off Archer's ankle. The Rays' ace hobbled around a bit but stayed in the game, and appeared to be fine when he fanned Dyson for the second out.



Cain, who had homered in the third, followed with an RBI single deep in the hole behind second base. Eric Hosmer added a run-scoring single and Kendrys Morales a two-run double before Salvador Perez hit a flare into shallow right field to make it 7-3.



The Royals padded their lead the next inning when Dyson followed a single by Escobar with a line drive into the left-field corner. David DeJesus had trouble handling it and Dyson sped home.



It was the light-hitting Dyson's first homer since June 25, 2014, a span of 252 at-bats.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) will be activated to start Saturday against Houston, manager Kevin Cash said. Matt Moore will start on Sunday.



Royals: LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) threw 60 pitches in a simulated game. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday, manager Ned Yost said.



UP NEXT



Rays: RHP Nathan Karns starts the series finale in search of his first win since June 19.



Royals: RHP Yordano Ventura returns from the DL to start for the first time since June 12. He has been out with ulnar neuritis, a condition that caused numbness in his hand.



Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.