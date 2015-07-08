VoteMoose #VoteTsunami: Royals, Cardinals join forces for All-Star final vote

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is currently first for the American League in All-Star Game Final Vote race. (AP, File)

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is currently first for the American League in All-Star Game Final Vote race.

If elected, it would put the Kansas City Royals in line for a possible seventh All-Star in the 86th Midsummer Classic next Tuesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH.

To help bolster votes, the Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals announced they will combine efforts over the next two days to urge fans to vote for Moustakas and Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez.

Both players are a part of the final five players from each league to be placed on the 2015 All-Star Game MLB.com Final Vote ballot.

“While the Royals-Cardinals rivalry is among the best in the game, we are proud to join forces to urge fans to send a clear message that we are teams united in our commitment to ensure that the best players take the field for the All-Star Game,” said Kansas City Royals President Dan Glass and St. Louis Cardinals President William DeWitt III in a joint statement announcing the campaign alliance.

Fans can demonstrate their support for the alliance and join the conversation with #VOTEMO. The regional sports networks FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest are also supporting the alliance.

“With outstanding seasons so far by both the Cardinals and Royals, Missouri is home to the top team in each league,” said Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon. “It’s time for fans of both teams to cast that Final Vote for both Mike Moustakas and Carlos Martinez so there is as much Royals blue and Cardinals red on the field next week in Cincinnati as possible.”

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto is the early leader of the National League.

The Royals will be represented in the starting lineup by outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon, catcher Salvador Perez and shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Royals manager Ned Yost, who is leading the AL team by virtue of the Royals winning the pennant last season, selected relievers Wade Davis and Kelvin Herrera to the team. He omitted closer Greg Holland along with first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Moustakas led in the fan balloting at AL third base for much of the campaign but was overtaken by Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays for starting position.

He currently has 7.5 million votes in the Final Vote. Balloting continues through 3 p.m. Friday as fans decide the 34th and final roster spot on each team.

You can go to royals.com/vote or text A5 to 89269 to vote for Moustakas or N4 for Martinez to 89269.

During the last six hours of voting fans can vote on Twitter as well using #VoteMoose or #Vote Tsunami starting Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.