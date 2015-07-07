Orlando's grand slam in 9th gives Royals 9-5 win over Rays

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Paulo Orlando hit his first career grand slam in the ninth inning off All-Star closer Brad Boxberger to give the Kansas City Royals a 9-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

Boxberger (4-5), added to the AL roster by Royals manager Ned Yost on Monday, gave up one-out singles to Eric Hosmer and Alex Rios before walking Omar Infante to load the bases.

Orlando followed by hitting his second career home run into the bullpen in left field.



The Rays had just tied the game off Royals closer Greg Holland (3-0), who allowed a leadoff triple to Kevin Kiermaier in the ninth but he looked as if he may get bailed out.



Kiermaier slid over the bag and was tagged, but third base umpire Chris Segal ruled he got back in time. The call stood after a review of 4 minutes, 12 seconds. Holland then walked Kurt Casali and struck out Grady Sizemore before a wild pitch allowed Kiermaier to score the tying run.



That all came after the Royals' Kelvin Herrera struck out Sizemore and Joey Butler to leave runners on the corners in the seventh, Infante drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom half, and Wade Davis left runners on first and third in the eighth.



Alex Gordon homered and Kendrys Morales drove in a pair of runs for the Royals, who won despite playing an unorthodox lineup due to injuries and other circumstances.



All-Star center fielder Lorenzo Cain got the game off due to an ailing hamstring. Third baseman Mike Moustakas missed another game on the bereavement list. And All-Star catcher Salvador Perez got the opener off because he was due to start the nightcap.



James Loney and Evan Longoria each homered for Tampa Bay, which lost for the eighth time in nine games. Jake Elmore drove in the Rays other run.



The doubleheader was caused by a massive storm that caused numerous tornado warnings in the Kansas City area Monday night. While several inches of rain turned right field into a small lake, the field was in pristine shape by the first pitch Tuesday.



Royals starter Chris Young and Rays counterpart Matt Moore, making his second start in his return from Tommy John surgery, each allowed four runs while pitching under duress all afternoon.



The Royals loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to start the game, then had Hosmer pop out and Rios ground into a double play. Rios was also eliminated on a double play in the third inning, then got thrown out at third when he hesitated tagging up on a fly ball.



Meanwhile, Tampa Bay got a solo shot from Loney in the first inning, Longoria's two-run home run in the fourth, and a sacrifice fly by Elmore later in the inning.



The Royals, who scored their first three runs in part thanks to two hit batters, answered in the bottom half of the fourth when Gordon swatted a 3-2 pitch over the right-field wall.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) made his second rehab start Monday at Triple-A Charlotte: He allowed two hits and a walk in 5 2-3 scoreless innings.



Royals: LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) was supposed to throw 60 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday. That will now happen Wednesday because of the doubleheader.



UP NEXT



Rays: RHP Matt Andriese was recalled to start Game 2 as the Rays' 26th man.



Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez faces Tampa Bay for the fourth time in his career.

