Manhunt continues: Sketch of suspect in Northland double shooting released

A woman in her 40s suffered a life-threatening shotgun blast to the chest. She was found near a car outside a home and was taken to the hospital.

Police are actively patrolling the neighborhood right now for the suspect. He has been described as a young, white, "scruffy" male wearing a white T-shirt. (Elisabeth Rentschler/KCTV5 News)

Authorities are searching for a gunman in the Northland after a mother and daughter were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Kansas City police said the long gun-toting man went to a home about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in 10300 block of North Virginia Avenue, which is just west of the Staley Farms Golf Club.

Police say they believe this was not a random shooting. They say evidence leads them to believe the shooter targeted the home, but they won't say what evidence.

Officers say a woman in her 40s suffered a life-threatening shotgun wound to the stomach. Michelle Class was taken to the hospital. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Reagan Class, soon after. Both are fighting to survive, police said.

Another child, a 9-year-old girl, was inside the home as well. She is OK. The girls' father, Dan Class, was at work when his wife and older daughter were shot.

A neighbor told police he confronted the armed man who entered his house through his garage. The homeowner demanded to know why the armed man was inside his home.

"Don't test me. You are not who I'm looking for," the suspect replied.

The suspect left the home while the shaken homeowner called authorities.

Another neighbor spotted the man walking through a backyard. He called another neighbor, who is a former police officer. They heard a shot and ran to the injured woman's side.

"She was saying, 'Oh my God, I've been shot. I think he might still be in the house,'" the man recalled.

Officers were en route to search for the shotgun-toting man in the neighborhood when they got a report of the shooting.

Because the suspect is still on the run, the neighbors asked not to be identified. Those who live in the neighborhood are on edge and described the fright and panic when shots rang out.

"We are just staying in. No swimming, no nothing. It's scary," Serena Wood said.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his early 20s who is about 5'7" and weighs about 150 pounds. He has dark hair, a scruffy beard and was wearing a gray or dirty white T-shirt and dark pants. Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for him and call 911 if they see someone matching his description.

Staley High School and New Mark Middle School nearby were placed on lockdown from summer activities until about 12:30 p.m. Officers were posted at area daycares for a time. Police continue to urge residents to be vigilant and on the look out for the suspect.

After saturating the area for hours and using a police helicopter and search dogs, police determined that they do not think the suspect is in the immediate area and lifted the tight perimeter. The command center was disbanded, but detectives continued to search the residence, which the Class family bought in 2010.

Four people were taken into custody in the area of the search on charges unrelated to the shooting.

