'Mucho rain' shown in Salvador Perez's video inside Royals dugout

Royals catcher Salvador Perez might have a second career on his hands.

Kansas City fans already knew he was the best catcher in baseball, but it turns out he might also be the best storm spotter in Major League Baseball.

The game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals was scheduled for Monday night but it was postponed with tornado warnings in the Kansas City area.

And by looking at the video Perez posted on his Instagram account, fans could see why the game was called off about an hour before it was set to begin.

"Oh boy, are we going to play tonight. Paco? Wow. Mucho rain. No cain. Rain," he said.

The Royals and Rays will play a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, with games at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.