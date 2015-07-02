New traffic exit plan could ease headaches for Royals fans

The Kansas City Royals say they have a new plan for fans as they exit the Truman Sports Complex following home games allowing them to exit quicker and help improve vehicle safety.

Certain gates that previously allowed fans to turn either right or left have now been designated to allow the driver to turn only one direction as they leave the stadium.

The changes will also help fans better navigate around construction currently underway on the Stadium Drive bridges over Interstate 70 and Interstate 435.

"After listening to our guests’ feedback and carefully observing our traffic exit plan, we feel confident the changes we have made will, most importantly, provide a safer experience for our guests and will also speed up the egress time to get out of the complex," said Anthony Mozzicato, director of guest experience. "We feel confident that this new traffic exit plan will enhance our overall guest experience."

The following list shows all gates and how they will be utilized when fans are leaving the stadium:

Gate 1 – Not an exit.

Gate 2 – Guests may turn left or right onto Blue Ridge Cutoff (no change).

Gate 3 – Not an exit.

Gate 4 – Guests may only turn left onto Raytown Road.

Gate 5 – Guests may only turn right onto Raytown Road.

Gate 6 – Guests may only turn left onto Stadium Drive.

Premium Entrance/Bus Exit (near Lot J) will only allow guests to turn right onto Stadium Drive.

