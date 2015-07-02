NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, 1 in Cass County

It was a terrifying 60 seconds for Lee's Summit as a storm carrying heavy rain and two apparent tornadoes swept through the area.

Several businesses at the Summit Station, a Lee's Summit strip mall, were damaged along with about a dozen cars in the parking lot. All of these businesses were open and had people inside at the time a reported tornado hit.

Minor damage was also reported at Lee's Summit North High School where volunteers selling fireworks had to run for cover.

It was a terrifying 60 seconds for Lee's Summit residents as a storm carrying heavy rain and three tornadoes swept through eastern Jackson County and Cass County.

A state of emergency has been declared in in Pettis County, including Sedalia, as a result of heavy rains.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday morning that an EF-1 tornado touched down at a Lee's Summit strip mall Wednesday night causing damage to nearly a dozen businesses and more than a dozen vehicles.

There was a tornado that also hit near Todd George Road and Highway 50, and had maximum winds of about 70 mph. Another tornado also hit in Pleasant Hill, which is in Cass County and where the National Weather Service is based.

KCTV5 Meteorologist Gary Amble said those two tornadoes were EF-0. He said it is fortunate that no serious injuries were reported, particularly since the tornadoes fired in a populated area.

But the storms, which fired about 7 p.m., did lead to damage. Some businesses saw wind and water damage and may need to be closed for two months.

The tornado that hit the strip mall traveled about a fourth of a mile and had peak winds of 100 mph. It was about 100 yards wide.

"This could have been a lot worse," said Elbert Pietrycha, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "Just on the other side of the high school is a big residential area. The tornado dissipated before it got to that."

National Weather Service meteorologists said seeing live video from Chopper5 as the tornado formed was invaluable in getting a warning sent out.

The cleanup continued Thursday for volunteers at a fireworks tent in the Lee's Summit North High School Parking lot. The tent that was once a heaping pile in the middle of the high school's parking lot is now back up and running thanks to some unexpected volunteers.

Dozens of Lee's Summit North High School athletes gathered in the school parking lot Thursday morning to lend their aid. It wasn't their average workout, but it certainly required the same amount of strength.

"We warmed up, had the music on like we were going to do our regular work out. Then I told them, 'Hey, we're going to go over here and help out,'" head football coach Jamar Mozee said.

The athletes sorted through about $20,000 worth of fireworks, most of which had to be tossed.

Mozee said helping with the clean up was the least they could do.

"School pride. You want to make sure everything goes right, and it is for a good cause. So we want to help out and make sure it gets done the right way," Mozee said.

As for football player Daniel Lewis, he was happy to get a break from the normal conditioning routine and happy to put his strength to good use.

"It brings us together, doing something like this, getting out of the weight room and getting off the field," Lewis said.

The fireworks tent is back up and running. WINCO Fireworks, which provides the fireworks for the fundraiser, said it will cover all of the damage costs.

