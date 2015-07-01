Smithville turns over files on former principal to attorney general's office

Despite allegations against their principal, kids at Smithville High School are standing up for the man they call “Pappy.”

The Smithville School District is handing over files and documents related to former high school principal Rudy Papenfuhs to comply with a subpoena from the state's attorney general's office.

This comes after Papenfuhs was forced to resign last October after the district said he failed to maintain boundaries with students.

Board members said, among other things, he admitted to giving a student prescription skin ointment, taking students to non-school events without their parents, giving gifts such as game tickets and transportation to those games as incentives to keep up student attendance and good behavior and even putting a student on his mobile phone plan.

Papenfuhs says he was just trying to help in those situations.

"While the district has never had interest in pursuing the revocation of Dr. Papenfuhs’ credentials, this is a matter between the Attorney General, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Dr. Papenfuhs. The district will comply with the subpoena with our objection to it on file, and beyond that, this dispute is one between Dr. Papenfuhs and the State," superintendent Todd Schuetz said.

A hearing to review evidence has been scheduled, but the date was not released.

