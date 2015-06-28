Loved ones protest after woman killed by Gardner police

A grandmother is dead after two Gardner police officers fired shots in her home while responding to a 911 call from the woman's boyfriend.

A grandmother is dead after two Gardner police officers fired shots in her home while responding to a 911 call from the woman's boyfriend.

Family, friends and supporters took to the streets Sunday to show the use of lethal force by officers was unjust and they want to see change.

Family members say police in Gardner are getting away with murder after a 53-year-old woman was shot and killed by officers at her home three months ago.

Family, friends and supporters took to the streets Sunday to show the use of lethal force by officers was unjust and they want to see change.

It's been a tough three months for loved ones of Deanne Choate.

"My mom was pretty much loved by everybody, she was mama Dee," Michelle Choate said.

Michelle Choate walked with supporters from the police station to the home where Gardner police shot and killed her mother March 26.

"I don't really think it was warranted, we just want to make the town aware that what they're getting away with isn't right they need to stop it before it gets worse happens to their mom or grandma or sister," Michelle Choate said.

Deanne Choate's live-in boyfriend, Andrew Musto, was at their home on North Moonlight Road and East Madison Street that night and called 911 after he says she had a gun and was threatening to kill herself.

Musto said while in police custody he heard several shots and later found the walls of the bedroom they shared riddled with bullets.

"She only weighed 110 pounds. I mean these officers were every bit of 200 pounds. They could have face planted her on the bed and cuffed her," he said.

As loved ones walked through Gardner with signs and heavy hearts Deanne Choate's family and friends say lethal force was not justified, and they hope to spark a change in police training and how they handle situations like this.

"I don't want to be angry, I just want people to learn something as opposed to it all being a waste," Michelle Choate said.

According to police, Deanne Choate "failed to follow officer's verbal commands involving a handgun. Officers fired their weapons, striking her." The police department was cleared of any wrong doing.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.