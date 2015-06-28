Chiefs Fantasy Camp gives fans behind-the-scenes experience

The second annual Chiefs Fantasy Camp will be held August 25-26 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The event will give 100 fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience and a chance to learn from former Kansas City Chiefs players.

Some confirmed participants include Shawn Barber, Anthony Davis, Trent Green, Tim Grunhard, Dante Hall, Eddie Kennison, Mitch Holthus, Nick Lowery, Christian Okoye, Will Shields, Jan Stenerud and Dick Vermeil.

There will be an evening cocktail reception Aug. 25 for participants to meet members of the Chiefs organization and a chance to draft a Chiefs great as captain of their team.

Then the following day, participants will huddle up with former Chiefs greats and spend the day with their captain breaking down film, gearing up at the locker room and taking the field at Arrowhead Stadium in a 7-on-7 flag football tournament.

All proceeds benefit the Center for Concussion Management at The University of Kansas Hospital improving access to concussion testing, care and education for high school students and community members throughout the Kansas City area.

Only 100 fans will make the cut, and you must be 21 to register. The fee to participate in Chiefs Fantasy Camp is $2,000 per person and a portion of your fee is tax deductible. Click here to register: http://giving.kumed.com/chiefsfantasycamp

