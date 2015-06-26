Brad's Belief: Eric Hosmer vs. Miguel Cabrera

I just voted for the MLB All-Star team again. I didn't have the attention span to cast 35 votes, so I did somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 or so. I have no idea. I voted all Royals to start for the American League. Because I can.

The Royals lost one of their All-Star starters when Major League Baseball released the vote totals Monday. Tigers' 1st baseman Miguel Cabrera leapfrogged Eric Hosmer. If the voting ended today the Royals would start 7 players in the All-Star game in Cincinnati, OH, next month. You'll hear the argument that Miggy deserves it. Yes and no. If you base your vote on what MLB wants you to base it on…Cabrera does deserve it ahead of Hosmer.

Here's what I mean. When you look at the ballot, it only gives you 4 statistical categories to base the vote on. And they're all offensive statistical categories: Batting average, home runs, runs batted in, stolen bases and total number of at bats.

Baseball players play defense too. (Unless you're a designated hitter)

So, taking that into consideration does Cabrera deserve it ahead of Hosmer? Is he more valuable to the Detroit Tigers than Hoz is to the Royals? I started writing this piece before I looked up the numbers. I was expecting to find that Hosmer's gold glove and his defensive excellence would vault him ahead of Cabrera. So I looked up and compared all of the 1st basemen in the American League. I was ready to brag about how the Royals have the best “overall” first baseman in baseball and I was going to back it up with rock solid, statistical facts.

I can't.

Cabrera dominates in the offensive categories (BA .349, 52 RBI, 15 HR) compared to Hosmer's (BA. 292, 39 RBI, 8 HR). And Cabrera is not that far behind in the defensive statistical categories. In 67 games Hoz has committed one error and has a fielding percentage .998. Cabrera has committed 2 errors and has a fielding percentage of .997.

But, what the stats can't tell you is that Hoz has range and gets to more balls than Cabrera. That's not debatable. And there is no stat for number of balls that Hoz digs out of the dirt to save an error by infielder. And there's no state for heads up plays like the one he made in the Red Sox series when he fielded a chopper with runners on 1st and 2nd and he made the throw to get the lead runner and the force out at 3rd. There's no stat for baseball IQ.

My eye test tells me Hoz is the better all-around player. The stats tell a different story. You still have time to vote.

