Man sentenced to 3 days in jail for bullying teenager

A northwest Missouri man will serve three days in jail for bullying a 13-year-old boy on a playground.

Justin Metcalf, of Barnard, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault. The 31-year-old was originally charged with felony assault.

Prosecutors say Metcalf confronted the teenager in March at the South Nodaway School playground. He chased the boy and pushed him several times.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the 6-foot, 200-pound man said he confronted the teenager after the boy said something to Metcalf's daughter.

Nodaway County Prosecutor Bob Rice says the confrontation put the teenager at risk of physical injury. The boy was not hurt.

Metcalf doesn't have to report to jail until July 17.

