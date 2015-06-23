Kansas City police say fake Uber driver picked up couple

Kansas City police are investigating a couple's complaint that a man claiming to be an Uber driver picked them up and then took off with the woman in the car.

The couple says they were trying to get a taxi early Saturday in the Westport entertainment district when a man saying he was driving for Uber offered them a ride. They told police when they got to their destination, the man got out and the driver sped off with the 23-year-old St. Louis woman, who was asleep.

The driver eventually let her out and she was able to walk to her destination.

The Kansas City Star reports Uber policy and Kansas City ordinance prohibits ride-sharing drivers from picking up passengers without being called through an app or other device.

