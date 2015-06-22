KC "beach house" owner facing jail?

The owner of a Kansas City house with a controversial front yard is possibly facing jail.

Georgianna Reed says the city has threatened her over the state of her front yard. Last year, she had landscapers install an all-sand front yard.

Neighbors dubbed her home the "Brookside Beach House."

The problem: Weeds have sprouted up through the sand and recent rains have caused much of that sand to spread into the street and onto neighbor's properties.

Reed says the city sent her a letter, warning that she has 10 days to clean up the yard.

"I feel terrible," she told KCTV5. "I asked the city codes department if I could have the sand in my front yard, and they said to keep it off the sidewalk. We've done that. I am not responsible for this rain."

Reed says it took 30 days to install the sand, and that it would take another 30 days to remove it.

The city says they will reinspect the yard, and if the corrections haven't been made, they will issue a ticket.

In extreme cases, property owners can face jail time.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.