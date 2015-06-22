Are the Royals America's most-hated team?

Major League Baseball's public relations department has released their weekly All-Star voting results, and their headline plays up the guys chasing the leaders, rather than the Kansas City players who lead their voting races.

"Donaldson nearly even with 3B leader Moustakas; Cruz gains on Morales at DH..."

Thank goodness. It would be terrible to see the American League's defending champions dominate the mid-summer classic.

Of course, if we were talking about seven or eight Yankees players leading their races, you can bet the headline would be something like: "Bronx Bombers crushing All-Star competition!"

How about this one: "New Yorkers bring Yankee luster to All-Star game!!!!"

Instead, we're treated to this from USA Today:"Destiny's darlings (our Royals) have a country outraged, wondering how they could callously infiltrate our democracy."

The Baltimore Sun quotes Orioles manager Buck Showalter making fun of the voting for Omar Infante. "What, do they have a virus in the computer?" said the man whose team was swept by Infante and company last fall.

Yes, I realize that Infante is not the league's best second baseman, but what's wrong with Royals fans having a little fun?

If voting for "our guy" makes Royals fans happy, let them do it.

The Boston Globe quotes Sir Winston Churchill in its argument against All-Star voting: "It was Churchill who said, 'The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.' Major League Baseball should come to the same conclusion."

A Forbes columnist refers to Royals fans as, "The People's Republic of Kansas City," comparing baseball's voting to the tainted elections in China.

Does that mean all the folks who start their day voting 35 times (the legal limit) for each Royals player is akin to a communist?

Clearly, the "America's darlings" of last fall are making some people mad.

Good. Now the big-market fans are learning what life in KC was like for 20 years.

My opinion: vote early and vote a lot!

