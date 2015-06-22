2 University of Missouri athletes hurt in Columbia crash

A football player and a women's basketball player from the University of Missouri have been injured after their car flipped in Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Harold Brantley, a defensive lineman, was seriously injured in the Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. 63. The patrol report says Madeleine Stock, a women's basketball player, sustained minor injuries.

A football player and a women's basketball player from the University of Missouri have been injured after their car flipped in Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Harold Brantley, a defensive lineman, was seriously injured in the Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. 63. The patrol report says Madeleine Stock, a women's basketball player, sustained minor injuries.

University of Missouri Hospital spokeswoman Anne Kettenbrink said Brantley was in serious condition Sunday evening and Stock was treated and released.

The report says Brantley overcorrected after driving off the left side of the highway. The car then slid off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. The patrol says Brantley and Stock weren't wearing seatbelts.

Missouri spokesman Chad Moller told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he didn't have specifics on Brantley's injuries.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.