Big Papi hits 476th homer, Red Sox rout Royals 13-2

David Ortiz passed two Hall of Famers on the career home run chart. He was hardly the only Boston hitter who had a big day.

Ortiz launched his 476th homer to move past Stan Musial and Willie Stargell, and the Red Sox banged out 13 extra-base hits Sunday in a 13-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Hanley Ramirez hit his team-best 15th homer and Mookie Betts also went deep for the Red Sox, who set a season high for runs. Xander Bogaerts had three doubles, and Wade Miley (7-6) pitched six scoreless innings.

Ortiz homered leading off the fourth to move into 28th place on the career list.

"I got to meet 'The Man' (Musial) one time a long time ago," Ortiz said. "I didn't get to see him playing, but he was very impressive in his career. When they start mentioning your name next to those all-time Hall of Famers, that's something that means you're doing something right. It's an honor."

Betts, Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia, the first three batters in the lineup, each had three of Boston's 16 hits. They combined to go 9 for 15 with seven runs and six RBIs.

"That's a good way to finish the road trip," Boston manager John Farrell said. "Evidenced by the scoreboard, there were a number of really good at-bats, particularly the top three guys setting the tone for us."

Betts, who missed the cycle by a single, is batting (.556) with nine extra-base hits in a nine-game hitting streak.

Bogaerts stroked a three-run double in a five-run fifth when the Red Sox batted around and chased Chris Young (6-3).

Boston's first nine hits were all for extra bases. The Red Sox had a season-high eight doubles.

Miley, who pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, was the beneficiary of the offensive outburst. He limited the Royals to five singles, walked three and struck out two.

"The offense got some runs early and often and kept scoring the whole game," Miley said. "It makes it a lot easier to just go out there and try to throw strikes."

Young, who had tossed 13 1-3 scoreless innings in winning his previous two starts, yielded seven runs on three homers, four doubles and three walks in 4 2-3 innings.

"I didn't make enough good pitches," he said. "That's what happens when you face a good team and you're not at your best."

Lorenzo Cain's two-run triple with two outs in the ninth prevented the Royals from being shut out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: 3B Pablo Sandoval (sprained left ankle) and C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) were unavailable after getting hurt Saturday. They are day to day. ... C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) begins a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went on the disabled list May 2. ... RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) threw a side session and will not pitch Monday for Pawtucket on a rehab assignment. He could be activated Tuesday.

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas (strained flexor) is playing catch but not throwing off a mound.

EXTRA, EXTRA

The last time the Red Sox had 13 or more extra-base hits in a game was June 4, 2013, against Texas. It was the fifth time since 1914 they've had at least 13 extra-base hits in a game.

KRATZ CLAIMED

The Red Sox picked up veteran C Erik Kratz off waivers. He was designated for assignment by the Royals on June 11. The 35-year-old Kratz has also played for the Pirates, Phillies and Blue Jays.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Joe Kelly, who starts Tuesday night at Fenway Park, is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against Baltimore.

Royals: 1B Eric Hosmer is 4 for 9 against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, who starts Monday night when the Royals open a three-city, 10-day trip in Seattle.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.