Red Sox claim catcher Erik Kratz off waivers

The Boston Red Sox claimed veteran backup catcher Erik Kratz off waivers Sunday.

Kratz was designated for assignment June 11 by the Kansas City Royals. He had been limited to four at-bats this season and went on the disabled list May 4 with left foot plantar fasciitis.

He hit .214 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 15 games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha.

Kratz, 35, has also played with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Toronto in the majors.

The Red Sox are thin at catcher with Blake Swihart unavailable Sunday after injuring his left foot on a slide Saturday and Ryan Hanigan on the 60-day disabled list with a right hand fracture.

