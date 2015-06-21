Kansas City man sentenced for killing stepdad, dumping body - KCTV5

Kansas City man sentenced for killing stepdad, dumping body

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
A 42-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing his stepfather, whose body was found at the bottom of a partially filled backyard swimming pool.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says Bryon Harvey was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors said he killed 70-year-old Hal Cornell in May 2014 with a hammer and sledgehammer.

An intern at the International House of Prayer church says Harvey confessed that he had killed his stepfather. Harvey lived with his stepfather and told police the deadly attack happened after the men fought.

