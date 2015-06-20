Prayer rally held for Amorian Hale and all young shooting victims

Community outrage grows after 3-year-old dies from barrage of bullets fired into home. His desperate father pleaded for tips that would lead to the killer.

A 3-year-old was gunned down in his east Kansas City neighborhood, and now the search is on for the innocent little boy's killer.

Search is on for for gunman who killed 3-year-old boy

An anonymous donor has increased the reward to find the shooter who killed a 3-year-old boy in a drive-by.

Family, friends and even strangers mourned Monday as they came together to remember and celebrate a 3-year-old life that ended far too soon.

Sadness is turning into outrage as friends and family are demanding answers about a 3-year-old boy's death.

The community continues their push for justice for a three year old killed May 31 while he slept, his home riddled with dozens of bullets.

The killer has not been caught.

A prayer rally for young Amorian Hale was held Saturday afternoon near East Meyer Boulevard and College Avenue. Those in attendance want Kansas City and Amorian's family to know they want justice for the young victim and all the little ones lost to gun violence.

It's been three weeks since 3-year-old Amorian was shot and killed in a drive-by at his family home at East 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.

Lawanda Davis knows the hurt. Her son Mark was killed in a drive-by in 1992.

"I come so other mothers don't have to do this,” Davis said. "Every time there's a drive-by shooting my wounds are opened back up and it's hard to even go on when every time you turn on the TV there's another person killed in a drive-by shooting."

The community gathered, for not only the Hale family but all the mothers and fathers who've lost their children to gunfire and they pray for stricter penalties when their killers are caught.

"They call it snitching. It's not snitching. Call them out. Catch the thugs that don't care about our children," said Bishop John Birmingham. "I think they (the shooters) need to spend the rest of their life in the penitentiary if not the death row. I know it sounds harsh, but did they think about this little 3-year-old or other kids in that house? So why should we regard their lives?"

Going forward, members of the community are not giving up.

There will be a March from Amorian's home at 67th Street and Walrond Avenue on Sunday and there will continue to be one every Sunday until someone speaks up and the gunman is caught.

