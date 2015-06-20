Rodriguez pitches well in Boston's 7-3 victory over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Yohan Pino made his first major league start in nearly 10 months.

It could be a while before he makes another.

Pino was roughed up for six runs and 11 hits in 5 1-3 innings in the Kansas City Royals' 7-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Pino (0-2) was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to fill in for Yordano Ventura, who went on the disabled list with ulnar nerve inflammation.

Pino is penciled in to pitch again Wednesday at Seattle, but manager Ned Yost was noncommittal on whether he would make that start.

"We'll wait and make a decision," Yost said.

The Red Sox batted around in a five-run second inning, which included an RBI-single by Mookie Betts, who had a career-high four hits. Blake Swihart contributed a two-run double, while Mike Napoli drove in two runs with a single.

"He had the rough second inning, but did a nice job of being able to get us through five," Yost said. "From a manager's standpoint, you're looking at how am I going to get through this game without depleting my pitching staff for the next two days. He settled down after the second inning."

Pino walked one and allowed Hanley Ramirez's 14th homer.

"I missed with a couple of pitches up in the zone and I had some ground balls that found some holes," Pino said. "There's nothing you can do about that. I was just battling the whole game. I knew I had to go five or six innings (to save) the bullpen."

While Pino was being roughed up, Red Sox rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was sharp.

Rodriguez (3-1), who gave up nine runs in 4 2-3 innings against Toronto on Sunday, allowed one run and six hits in 6 1-3 innings.

"He was 96 (mph) with the fastball and 86 with the changeup," Yost said. "When you have an 8 to 10 mile-per-hour variation on your fastball and changeup and can command it, you're going to be tough."

Alcides Escobar's RBI-double in the fifth was the first run he allowed on the road in 18 1-3 innings.

"I mixed my pitches," Rodriguez said. "I threw to both sides of the plate with a slider and changeup."

Betts is 13 for 22 (.590) in his past five games, raising his average to .267.

"You have to forget that (second) inning, keep working and make your pitches," Pino said.

The Red Sox' 16-hit attack featured five players with multi-hit games, including Pablo Sandoval, who doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Sandoval, who hit .429 against the Royals in the 2014 World Series, was benched Thursday after he used his cellphone during Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

The Red Sox have won seven of their past eight games against the Royals.

Eric Hosmer homered in the eighth for Kansas City, which added a run in the ninth on a double by Mike Moustakas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) was not in the lineup for the third time in four games, but is expected to play Saturday.

Royals: RHP Kris Medlen (reconstructive elbow surgery) made his first rehab start Friday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, going four innings and allowing three runs, one earned, and four hits, while striking out five, walking none and hitting two batters. He threw 39 strikes in 60 pitches.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello, who is 0-5 with a 6.97 ERA in his past five outings, starts Saturday.

Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts the middle game of the series, is three strikeouts shy of 1,000.

LENGHTY CHALLENGE

The Red Sox challenged Swihart was safe when he was called out attempting to steal second in the fourth inning. After a 4-minute, 37-second delay, the ruling on the field was not overturned.

DOUBLING UP

The Red Sox grounded into five double plays, including David Ortiz and Swihart twice each.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.