Escobar has 3 hits in Royals' 3-2 win over Brewers

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer (35) is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Alcides Escobar had three hits and scored twice and Jeremy Guthrie pitched six effective innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Escobar doubled to lead off the Royals' two-run first then scored on Lorenzo Cain's sacrifice fly. Escobar singled in the second, stole second base and scored on Mike Moustakas' two-out single.

Kendrys Morales' two-out single in the first drove in Eric Hosmer, who had doubled, with the other Royals' run.

Guthrie (5-4) picked up his first victory since May 20, allowing two runs and seven hits, walked none and struck out four.

Wade Davis pitched out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. He retired Adam Lind on a foul popup then struck out Scooter Gennett looking to strand the runners.

Greg Holland, who gave up three runs, four hits and a walk at Milwaukee on Monday, worked the ninth to earn his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

With the victory, Ned Yost surpassed Whitey Herzog as the winningest manager in Royals' history with 411 wins.

The Brewers got all their runs in the fifth on Gerardo Parra's sacrifice fly and Jonathan Lucroy's two-out RBI single.

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson (3-8) surrendered three runs and a career-high 11 hits in five innings. In his past two starts, Nelson has allowed 21 hits and 10 runs in 10 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: CF Carlos Gomez was out of the lineup for the third time in four games with a right groin and hip issue. Manager Craig Counsell said the injury "is not moving forward; it's just the same."

Royals: RHP Yordano Ventura was placed on the DL with right ulnar nerve inflammation. . RHP Kris Medlen, who missed last season after elbow surgery, begins a rehab assignment Friday with a start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Taylor Jungmann, a 2011 first-round draft pick, will make his third big league start Friday at Colorado.

Royals: RHP Yohan Pino, who was 0-1 with a 0.64 ERA in six relief appearances earlier this season, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and will start against Boston.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.