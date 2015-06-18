Chiefs safety Sanders Commings mourns cousin killed in Charleston massacre

The Chiefs community is rallying around safety Sanders Commings whose cousin was the church leader killed in an ambush at his church.

Commings, a native of Augusta, GA, shared his grief via Twitter.

"#RIP to my cousin. #ClementaPickney #PrayersforCharleston," he wrote.

Commings shared a photo of his cousin.

Pickney was a well-respected state senator in South Carolina and pastor at the historic black church in Charleston when a man slipped into a Wednesday night service. After about an hour, the man pulled out a gun and killed Pickney and eight of his congregants.

While Commings participated in Chiefs practice on Thursday, but declined to speak with the media about the tragedy.

Coach Andy Reid began his news conference by addressing how close the massacre has touched the Chiefs family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sanders Commings and his family," he said. "We're grieving for him and his family."

He said Commings is hanging tough but is shocked and devastated.

After the minicamp wrapped up, Commings is heading back east to be with his family.

The Chiefs will offer professional support.

Fans are offering moral support.

"It's so sad but I feel like the whole city is behind him," Jessica Perbeck said.

