Music teacher accused of fondling children found in LA - KCTV5

Music teacher accused of fondling children found in LA

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Meggs, News Producer
A man accused of inappropriately touching children is back in custody.

Overland Park police said 28-year-old Sean Dow was arrested in Los Angeles.

Investigators said a tip prompted Los Angeles police to find him and arrest him.

The former music teacher faces two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Dow was under house arrest awaiting trial when he disappeared Sunday. He cut off his electronic bracelet, authorities said.

