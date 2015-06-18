Blanton picks up first win in 2 years, KC beats Brewers 10-2

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain follows through on an RBI triple off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Mike Fiers during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Joe Blanton picked up his first victory in nearly two years with five solid innings and Alcides Escobar equaled his career high with four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 on Wednesday night.

Blanton (1-0), who had not won since June 29, 2013 while with the Los Angeles Angels against Houston, limited the Brewers to one run and five hits. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked none, throwing a season high 73 pitches.

Blanton, who made seven relief appearances after beginning the season in the minors, was making his first major league start since July 22, 2013. He finished the season with a 2-14 record and 6.04 ERA and was released by the Angels in spring training 2014 and did not pitch in the majors that year.

Escobar tripled with the bases loaded in a four-run eighth. He also singled home a run in a three-run second. It was his third four-RBI game.

Lorenzo Cain, who homered the past two games in Milwaukee, tripled, doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored a run, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Cain's triple in a three-run fifth scored Kendrys Morales.

With the victory, Ned Yost ties Whitey Herzog as the winningest manager in Royals' history at 410 wins.

Right-hander Mike Fiers (3-7) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings.

The Brewers have lost five straight.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Carlos Gomez, who sat out the previous two games with tightness in his right leg, was the DH and had two of the Brewers' six hits.

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) made a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Omaha, throwing 40 strikes in 65 pitches in 3 2/3 innings against Iowa. He allowed two runs on three hits, including a home run, walked none, hit a batter and struck out six.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Jimmy Nelson gave up a career high 10 hits in five innings in his previous start, a 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

Royals: RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts the series finale, is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his past three home starts.

