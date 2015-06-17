Foster dad to over 400 celebrates Father's Day

On Sunday, dads, grandfathers, uncles and other father figures will be celebrated for their role in a child's life.

One man in particular is going to be celebrated by more than just a few.

Randy Ross is known as "Dad" to over 400 or more.

Ross and his wife Lori have spent their lives improving the lives of so many children.

The couple has fostered hundreds of kids in their home, referred to as the Ross Ranch, that society had forgotten about. And why do they do it? According to Randy and Lori, it's a pretty easy answer.

"Kids are amazing, resilient little human beings and they need and deserve to grow up in families," Ross said.

The Rosses have five biological children of their own but there was more than enough room in his heart, and his home, for more.

Over the years, the two have adopted 23 children, all who have lived with the family as foster kids.

"These kids are my kids. Whether birth kids or adopted kids, they're mine. Whether they throw a fit or hit a home run, they're my kids," Ross said.

One of those kids is now a man. Nathan entered the foster care system when he was just 10 years old. He suffered horrific abuse, two of his brothers died and it seemed that nobody wanted it. That's when the Rosses stepped in.

"Saw this big house and thought these people are rich, this is going to be awesome. Came in and saw all the kids and thought, 'Oh my god, I have to get out of here. Too many people, I can't do this,'" Nathan recalled.

He stayed and eventually became officially adopted as Nathan Ross.

"My adoption day was really significant because it meant they wanted to keep me and that was something really cool to feel," Nathan said.

One word that gets thrown around a lot at the Ross Ranch is love and it's clear to see why.

"My friends always joke they wish they could have a dad like mine, every one of them," said one of the Ross kids.

All told there are 28 Ross children, and that makes Father's Day that much more special for Randy.

"I just want to think about all my kids, a day to reflect. These kids are wonderful and they're a powerful group. You get these kids together and it's amazing," he said.

