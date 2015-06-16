Chiefs optimistic about Eric Berry's progress

As the Kansas City Chiefs begin their first mandatory practices of the season, one player is still missing because of a terrible illness.

Safety Eric Berry received a diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma last fall. The Chiefs say he finished his treatment in late May, but has not been declared cancer free.

We won't see Berry at practice anytime soon, but as his teammates prepare for this fall, they are encouraged to hear he is doing well.

Running back Jamaal Charles has been a vocal supporter of Berry throughout the safety's battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Charles hasn't spoken to him recently, but is hoping for good news.

"I hope he's feeling good. I'm praying for him and I hope he's in the best shape he hasn't been in," Charles said. "I can't wait to see him and have him back on the team."

In May, Head Coach Andy Reid said Berry had finished in cancer treatments. Then, pictures of Berry hosting a youth camp surfaced and tight end Travis Kelce mentioned that Berry was looking well.

A Chief's spokesperson said online rumors about Berry's progress are unsubstantiated, that he has not been officially cleared, but everyone on the team seems optimistic.

