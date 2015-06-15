Historic preservation group aims to stop West Plaza apartment demolition

A historic preservation group is putting up a fight against plans to demolish the apartments on the west side of the Country Club Plaza.

Historic Kansas City think the apartments behind Bloch Cancer Survivors Park are worth saving.

The unusual Tudor-style apartments have been vacant for about six months, when the residents moved out.

The owners of the property, Price Development, have applied for demolition permits.

The apartments, which are located in the 4700 block of Summit, were built in 1927 and designed by famed female architect Nelle Peters. Many of her buildings in Kansas City are protected due to historic reasons.

"We feel like because of their connection to Nelle Peters as well as what they represent for the historic nature of the Plaza," said Amanda Crawley, executive director of Historic Kansas City.

The group is asking municipal leaders to add the apartments to their protected list. That review should take about 45 days and will almost certainly include a public hearing.

“It would be a real loss if these buildings were torn down,” Crawley said.

Representatives for Price Development did not return telephone calls.

