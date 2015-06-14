Hundreds march for justice for toddler killed in drive-by shooting

Community outrage grows after 3-year-old dies from barrage of bullets fired into home. His desperate father pleaded for tips that would lead to the killer.

A 3-year-old was gunned down in his east Kansas City neighborhood, and now the search is on for the innocent little boy's killer.

Search is on for for gunman who killed 3-year-old boy

An anonymous donor has increased the reward to find the shooter who killed a 3-year-old boy in a drive-by.

Family, friends and even strangers mourned Monday as they came together to remember and celebrate a 3-year-old life that ended far too soon.

Detectives are investigating a Facebook post where some fear a young black man bragged about a drive-by shooting that took a toddler's life. The man has denied shooting the child.

Amorian Hale lived just three short years, but in his death he has touched the entire Kansas City area.

Hundreds came together Sunday afternoon to march against violence and seek justice for a 3-year-old killed while sleeping when someone fired 20 bullets at his home near 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.

Prayers were held along. Everyone was united that someone needs to come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

Among those at the march was Charity Hooper whose 6-year-old daughter, Angel, was killed last October as she left a convenience store with her father. Prosecutors say two men were firing at someone else.

"This has to stop," Hooper said. "Hopefully this baby will be the last. I mean it's sickening. No mother should have to bury their child especially at such a young age."

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

