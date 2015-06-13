Music teacher accused of child molestation missing, monitoring bracelet removed

A man trusted to teach music to kids is charged with molesting two young children inside a Shawnee business.

A Johnson County music teacher accused of child molestation is missing, and police say his monitoring bracelet was removed.

Sean Dow, a former instructor at Funky Munky Music, is charged with inappropriately touching two children inside the store.

After prosecutors went public, more people have come forward to say they were inappropriately touched by the Overland Park man during music lessons. One woman said in 2005, when she was 16 years old, Dow inappropriately touched her while she was looking to buy a guitar.

Police are investigating the new allegations.

An Overland Park Police Department watch commander said Dow, 27, was reported missing from his home by his mother about 4:30 a.m. His monitoring bracelet had been removed and his vehicle was missing.

Overland Park police say they don't know whether Dow is considered suicidal or not. They are asking for the public's help in finding him.

