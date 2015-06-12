Authorities are investigating yet another theft of prescription drugs at a metro pharmacy.

Authorities are seeking help in identifying two people in surveillance photos from a pharmacy robbery.

Police need help to identify the suspects who robbed a Northland pharmacy earlier this month.

Three accused of stealing hundreds of pain pills from pharmacies

Three people are accused of being part of a ring that was stealing hundreds of prescription pills in robberies at area pharmacies.

Federal prosecutors have charged two women and a man with drug possession with the intent to distribute. The man also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Austin T. Bradbury, 26, Danielle M. Bradbury, 25, and Christa M. O'Dell, 19, were arrested Tuesday night while they were inside a home in the 3800 block of N. Evanston Ave.

Authorities said they found nearly 300 prescription pills hidden in a bowl in the kitchen. Altogether, 1,114 pills were found inside the home or Danielle Bradbury's purse, according to court records.

Of those, 1,096 were considered oxycodone.

The three invoked their right to an attorney when authorities attempted to question them.

According to court records, the three were responsible for the robbery of pharmacies in Kansas City, Independence and Liberty since May. The three are not accused in an attempted robbery of a Kansas City pharmacy where the owner pointed a gun at a woman who was armed with a toy gun.

Don Ledford, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said Friday afternoon that he didn't know whether it has been determined whether the attempted robbery was connected or not.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that the three along with others who have not been named yet were involved "in a complex that produces and submits fraudulent prescriptions" for oxycodone.

The three are allegedly involved in the May 5 robbery of the Walgreens at 2603 NE Vivion Rd., where 1,158 pills were stolen, the May 16 robbery of the Walgreens at 3915 S. Noland Rd., where 1,426 pills were stolen and Tuesday robbery of the Walgreens at 1191 W. Kansas St., where 2,911 pills were stolen.

In the case of the Liberty robbery early Tuesday morning, the pharmacy clerk was roughed up and believed a gun was pressed to his back as he was ordered to unlock the area where the pills were kept.

Odell allegedly was at the store about the time of the robbery. The suspects wore surgical masks and gloves.

This came after Independence police released photos of the suspects sans face covering in their case.

Two others were inside the home when the Bradburys and Odell were arrested. Danielle Bradbury and Odell are sisters while the Bradburys apparently are married.

In 2009, Austin Bradbury was convicted of a drug felony in Missouri and given a six-year suspended sentence. Authorities found a Glock that they believe belongs to him during their search.

One of the men inside the home when the arrests occurred said a third woman was involved in the robberies but she has not been charged.

On Friday, neighbors said they weren't surprised by the arrests.

"There's always cars running back and forth at all times the day or night," Dan Urness said. "I just figured there were drug deals over there."

He and others said it's a good neighborhood and they are glad arrests have been made.

"We figured they were gone because it's nice and peaceful and quiet," he said. "So good riddance."

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved