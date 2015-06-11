Texas man, dog, die of heat exhaustion in locked car

Police in the Southeast Texas city of Port Arthur believe James Rogers did not know how to manually unlock the 2007 Corvette he recently purchased.

Police say a 72-year-old Texas man and his dog died of apparent heat exhaustion after not being able to get out of his locked sports car.

Police in the Southeast Texas city of Port Arthur believe James Rogers did not know how to manually unlock the 2007 Corvette he recently purchased.

Maj. Raymond Clark says Rogers on Monday stopped at a restaurant for coffee. Clark says Rogers went out to the parking lot to check on his dog and left his cellphone in the restaurant.

Investigators believe a cable became loose after Rogers got in and shut the door, with no power to operate the horn or locks. The man and his dog were found dead about four hours later by another restaurant patron. Temperatures outside reached the 90s.

