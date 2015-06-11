Kansas House rejects bill raising taxes to close budget gap

Republicans in the GOP-dominated Kansas House are struggling to draft a new plan for raising taxes to balance the next state budget.

The Kansas House has rejected a bill increasing sales and cigarette taxes to erase a projected budget deficit and avert deep spending cuts.

The vote was 94-21 Thursday against a measure that would raise more than $400 million during the fiscal year that begins July 1. The tax increases would have balanced a $15.4 billion budget already approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature.

The state's budget problems arose after legislators slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's urging.

The Kansas Constitution prohibits the state from running a deficit. Brownback's budget director warned lawmakers this week failing to pass a tax bill would lead to across-the-board spending cuts.

House GOP leaders held the roll open for four hours over two days but couldn't get the votes.

