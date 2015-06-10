Cross asks judge to acquit him, saying Jewish community shootings justified

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M: A 14-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed along with a female during shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area. The accused killer is a white supremacist and appeared to yell an anti-Semitic phrase when taken into custody.

Defense attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing three people outside of two Jewish centers in Kansas say prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against him.

Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit attorney Ron Evans says in a motion for a continuance filed Tuesday that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe recently told him of his decision to seek the death penalty against 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.

A white supremacist accused of fatally shooting three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County shouted in court Monday afternoon that he regrets killing a 14-year-old. After the shooting, a police officer testified that the gunman asked him how many Jews he had killed.

In a rambling motion filled with anti-Semitic statements, Frazier Glenn Cross asked a Johnson County judge to acquit him of murder charges, saying the slayings were necessary.

Cross, who also is known by the name Glenn Miller, 74, of Aurora, MO, is accused of killing two adults and a teen at two Jewish community sites in Overland Park. He said the white race is dying and hasn't done enough to protect itself.

"I was compelled by necessity to strike at what I perceived to be an intolerable public threat to my people, knowing what I know about the Jews," Cross wrote in his motion.

The white supremacist went to the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom with the plan to kill Jews since he is dying from a lung disease.

All three of the victims of the April 13, 2014, rampage, William Lewis Corporon, 69, his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood and Terri LaManno, 53, were Christians who were active in their churches.

Cross said in his motion that his actions were necessary.

"Necessity overrules and overcomes the law," he wrote. "I am therefore excused for my actions, which were done through unavoidable force and compulsion."

While he has expressed remorse in the past for Reat's death, he said in his motion this week that he did what he had to do and would die pleased.

"My own conscience is clear as a bell," he wrote. "My heart swells with pride. And my spirit soars. For I've done my duty."

Cross gave the motion to reporters during a break in Wednesday's preliminary hearing, which was held to discuss the defense's request to suppress evidence.

Cross got permission last month from Johnson County District Judge Kelly Ryan to fire his attorneys and represent himself. However, Ryan ruled that the attorneys would stay involved in the case on a stand-by basis and could be restored as Cross' counsel if he gets kicked out of the courtroom during his trial or decides he wants them back.

Cross' trial is scheduled for August. He's insisted on a speedy trial over the objections of his attorneys, who have said the date doesn't leave enough time to mount a competent defense in the death penalty case. Last month, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told the court that Cross' attorneys had twice sought a deal in which he would plead guilty if the death penalty were removed from the table, but the prosecutor rejected both requests.

Cross is a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party. He also ran for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri, each time espousing a white-power platform.

"I am the captain of my soul. I am the master of my fate. And I fear nothing," he wrote. "Heil Hitler!"

During Wednesday's hearing, four Overland Park police officers testified about the early moments after the shootings. One officer testified about finding guns in the trunk of Cross' vehicle, and there was also testimony about Cross' anti-Semitic comments after his arrest.

He allegedly asked, "How many did I get" after his arrest.

A 26-minute dash cam video was shown during the hearing.

A 911 call was played in which a witness described seeing LaManno gunned down.

The same witness, who asked not to be identified, said Cross pointed a gun at her and asked her if she were a Jew. When she replied that she was not, he walked away.

During cross-examination, Cross asked the woman if she told him the truth. She said that she had.

"I'm glad I didn't shoot you," Cross then told her.

"Me too," she replied. "Thank you."

At one point, Cross tried to withdraw all his pending motions including ones filed by his defense team before they were put on the backseat. He said he was tired of dealing with "jibberish."

The judge denied his motion.

Cross is back in court on July 17.

