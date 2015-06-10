Reward increased to $7,500 for answers to toddler's murder

A 3-year-old was gunned down in his east Kansas City neighborhood, and now the search is on for the innocent little boy's killer.

Sadness is turning into outrage as friends and family are demanding answers about a 3-year-old boy's death.

Detectives are investigating a Facebook post where some fear a young black man bragged about a drive-by shooting that took a toddler's life. The man has denied shooting the child.

An anonymous donor has increased the reward to find the shooter who killed a 3-year-old boy in a drive-by.

To date nearly 40 anonymous TIPS have been received in connection to the death of little Amorian Hale through the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and detectives continue to follow those leads. But additional information is needed and an additional reward of $5,000 has been added to the case by an anonymous donor, bringing the total possible reward up to $7,500.

Amorian was shot and killed while sleeping in his own home at East 67th Street and Walrond Avenue the morning of May 31. Someone shot into his house more than 20 times.

While police continue their search for his killer, the family is leaning on each other and the community for support and demanding justice.

“Whoever did that didn't have to do it. They didn't have to do it to my house. They didn't have to do that to my baby,” his mother Monee McKinney said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by texting TIP452 and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). Information leading to an arrest in the case could be eligible for up to $7,500 in reward money. All information is anonymous.

