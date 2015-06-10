Bodies found in burned SUV in Missouri linked to missing Iowa child, dad

Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale had been looking for the child, Logan Habibovic. An Amber Alert issued for him early Wednesday morning said it was believed he'd been abducted by 33-year-old Elvis Habibovic.

An early morning Amber Alert was canceled after the missing 9-month old was likely found dead.

Authorities say the remains of an infant and an adult found in burned vehicle in Harrison County, MO, are believed to be those of a missing 9-month-old Iowa boy and his father.

Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale had been looking for the child, Logan Habibovic. An Amber Alert issued for him about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning said it was believed he'd been abducted by his father, 33-year-old Elvis Habibovic.

The alert was canceled almost four hours later.

It described a vehicle that authorities say matched the description of the burned vehicle found Tuesday evening in a conservation area of Missouri's Harrison County with two people inside.

It was not unusual at all for Logan to be picked up by his father. The parents had an informal custody agreement that allowed for random visits.

“So he would get a hold of her, come over and pick him up. They called it going for a walk where he would take him to Gray's Lake or somewhere and go for a walk with his son, take him for a walk. That's what yesterday started off with, very late yesterday morning,” said Greg Lang with the Urbandale Police Department.

When they didn't return, Logan's mom alerted authorities and eventually the Amber Alert was issued with a focus on the highways leading from Iowa to Florida, where the father worked most recently. The search was on for Habibovic's 2003 black Land Rover.

About that same time, Missouri authorities had already located a similar vehicle burning in a conservation area in Harrison County, about two hours north of the metro, near Interstate 35.

The remains of an infant and adult were found burned inside. While authorities in the two states are fairly certain it is Logan and his father, they are still waiting for autopsy confirmation to positively identify the remains.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.