Kansas lawmakers set tax talks as House GOP works on plan

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback said Monday that he would sign a bill to balance Kansas' next budget by boosting sales and cigarette taxes, building pressure on the House's deeply divided GOP supermajority ahead of the chamber's potential vote.

Kansas governor says he would sign tax plan before House

Kansas state Rep. John Barker, left, R-Abilene, confers with Rep. Steve Johnson, right, R-Assaria, during the House's session, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Nicholas Clayton)

Republicans in the GOP-dominated Kansas House are struggling to draft a new plan for raising taxes to balance the next state budget.

They hoped they could overcome sharp differences enough to unveil their proposal Wednesday. House and Senate negotiators scheduled public talks for the unveiling of the new plan but postponed the meeting.

The budget approved by legislators for the fiscal year beginning July 1 won't balance as required under the state constitution without $400 million in tax increases.

Republicans are divided over how much to raise taxes on more than 330,000 business owners and farmers who stopped paying income taxes on their profits. That 2012 policy was championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The Senate approved a tax plan Sunday, but House members doubt it can pass their chamber.

