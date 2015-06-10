Kansas lawmakers set tax talks as House GOP works on plan - KCTV5

Kansas lawmakers set tax talks as House GOP works on plan

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kansas state Rep. John Barker, left, R-Abilene, confers with Rep. Steve Johnson, right, R-Assaria, during the House's session, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Nicholas Clayton) Kansas state Rep. John Barker, left, R-Abilene, confers with Rep. Steve Johnson, right, R-Assaria, during the House's session, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Nicholas Clayton)

  • Kansas lawmakers set tax talks as House GOP works on planMore>>

  • Kansas governor says he would sign tax plan before House

    Kansas governor says he would sign tax plan before House

    Tuesday, June 9 2015 1:49 AM EDT2015-06-09 05:49:49 GMT
    Republican Gov. Sam Brownback said Monday that he would sign a bill to balance Kansas' next budget by boosting sales and cigarette taxes, building pressure on the House's deeply divided GOP supermajority ahead of the chamber's potential vote.More >
    Republican Gov. Sam Brownback said Monday that he would sign a bill to balance Kansas' next budget by boosting sales and cigarette taxes, building pressure on the House's deeply divided GOP supermajority ahead of the chamber's potential vote.More >
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -

Republicans in the GOP-dominated Kansas House are struggling to draft a new plan for raising taxes to balance the next state budget.

They hoped they could overcome sharp differences enough to unveil their proposal Wednesday. House and Senate negotiators scheduled public talks for the unveiling of the new plan but postponed the meeting.

The budget approved by legislators for the fiscal year beginning July 1 won't balance as required under the state constitution without $400 million in tax increases.

Republicans are divided over how much to raise taxes on more than 330,000 business owners and farmers who stopped paying income taxes on their profits. That 2012 policy was championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The Senate approved a tax plan Sunday, but House members doubt it can pass their chamber.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Kansas lawmakers set tax talks as House GOP works on planMore>>

  • NEW DETAILS

    Kansas budget chief lays out possible cuts

    Kansas budget chief lays out possible cuts

    Tuesday, June 9 2015 10:43 PM EDT2015-06-10 02:43:58 GMT
    Budget Director Shawn Sullivan told lawmakers Monday that unless they increase taxes, Brownback is likely to choose the third option. "The most likely option is across-the-board cuts" of 6.2 percent of the amount lawmakers budgeted for each agency or progBudget Director Shawn Sullivan told lawmakers Monday that unless they increase taxes, Brownback is likely to choose the third option. "The most likely option is across-the-board cuts" of 6.2 percent of the amount lawmakers budgeted for each agency or prog
    Kansas would likely be forced to lay off prison guards, cut aid to public schools and reduce payments to health care providers and nursing homes if legislators don't increase taxes, Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's budget director told GOP lawmakers Monday.More >
    Kansas would likely be forced to lay off prison guards, cut aid to public schools and reduce payments to health care providers and nursing homes if legislators don't increase taxes, Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's budget director told GOP lawmakers Monday.More >
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.