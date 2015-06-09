Young shines in Royals' 2-0 win over Twins

Kansas City Royals pitcher Chris Young throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Chris Young took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Salvador Perez homered to help the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Young (5-2) left after giving up a triple to Trevor Plouffe with one out in the seventh for his only hit of the game. The 6-foot-10 right-hander struck out two and walked three to bounce back from a pair of ugly starts and put the Royals in a position to sweep the Twins on Wednesday.

Trevor May (4-4) gave up one run on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in six innings for the Twins, who managed just the one hit and have scored five runs in their last four games.

On a night when San Francisco's Chris Heston no-hit the Mets, Young looked prime to equal him as he carved up the slumping Twins lineup through six innings.

He faced the minimum number of batters through five innings, walked two in the sixth and finally yielded when Plouffe just missed an opposite field homer that bounced high off the big wall in right field.

Royals manager Ned Yost immediately pulled him, turning things over to the American League's best bullpen to finish of Kansas City's third straight victory. Franklin Morales and Kelvin Herrera kept Plouffe stranded at third and Greg Holland picked up his 11th save in 12 chances.

It should come as no surprise that Young didn't let a couple of shaky starts get him down. He started this season with the Royals with wins in his first three starts, but had given up 10 earned runs over his previous two against the Yankees and Indians.

That was nothing compared to what he overcame just to stay in the big leagues. Young broke in with the Rangers in 2004 and also pitched for the Padres and Mariners. But his career was in jeopardy in 2013 after he had surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve disorder that gave him chronic pain in his shoulder and neck.

He recovered and went 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA for the Mariners last year to earn AL comeback player of the year honors before signing with the AL champions in March.

He got all the help he would need against the Twins in the first inning when Alcides Escobar led off the game with a double and scored on a single from Mike Moustakas. Perez added his ninth homer of the season in the ninth.

The Royals (33-23) can complete the three-game sweep of the Twins (33-25), who have fallen behind AL Central-leading Kansas City, on Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy, who has been on the disabled list since May 17 with left biceps tendinitis, was scheduled to return to the mound on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

The Royals send RHP Edinson Volquez (4-4, 3.26) to the mound in the series finale to face RHP Kyle Gibson (4-3, 3.00). Volquez is 0-2 with a 4.13 ERA on the road this season. Gibson has given up a combined four earned runs on 13 hits in his two starts against Kansas City this season. He is 1-1 in those starts.

